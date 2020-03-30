Coronavirus Outbreak: Three Women Create Panic After Deliberately Coughing On Streets

The world has turned upside down after the recent coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm. Following strict lockdown and travel restrictions, people have resorted to staying inside their homes, in an attempt to fight COVID-19. Strict precautionary measures are being continuously carried out by people, including maintaining hygiene and social distance. While the world continues to be home quarantined and isolation, three women, on the other hand, completely ignored the precautionary measures by freely roaming outside, and on top of that, coughing loudly when anybody crossed their path.

The unexpected act of the three ladies came after a lockdown was imposed on the entire country of the UK in order to fight against COVID-19. However, a few citizens from Govanhill were unable to comply with the rules that were imposed on them. The three ladies went around the streets of Govanhill, coughing at every person who passed them on the streets. Cough, being the main symptom of coronavirus, was being showcased, openly and deliberately, creating a situation of panic and worry for people around them.

Not the first time

Govanhill, however, has gone through more such incidents of people not abiding by the rules imposed on them. Basic precautionary measures of maintaining social distance from each other have time and again been ignored by the residents of Govanhill. Scotland has seen a climb in the number of cases but where the cooperation of the citizens is expected, they do not seem to cooperate.

This needs to be stopped today in Govanhill Are they not getting it? pic.twitter.com/Zd0geaHvt2 — Margaret Watson Meenagh (@margaret120961) March 28, 2020

Social Distancing in Govanhill Alison Street to be exact. Just one example of the 'locals' not caring about the locals. Disgusting behaviour during this crisis. Nicola Sturgeon and her cronies will have people's deaths to answer for if this isn't sorted. #CoronaVillains #StayHome pic.twitter.com/W98DSTGB0q — Govanhill Unfiltered (@G42TripAdvisor) March 27, 2020

For balance, and to make the point that the post was not racist, but a matter of public health that affects us all.

This is Glasgow Road, Dumbarton earlier today.

Please refrain from calling for deportations. The law is there for four us all pic.twitter.com/NFIhtN494S — king Mamzer (@boruchhashem) March 29, 2020

Looks like social isolation does not apply to Govanhill Glasgow. Wonder why the police are not doing anything about this. pic.twitter.com/Kd3ieGz85K — Gold Entertainment Services🏅 (@GoldTVServices) March 27, 2020

I don't give a stuff about anyone's race I just want Govanhill to do social distancing so none of them have to die. — Limoncello Diaries | Miss B (@BloodyPolitics) March 27, 2020

