What Is Flip The Switch Challenge On Instagram That Has Caught On Amid Lockdown?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the nation is under lockdown, and people are staying indoors to prevent the spread of the virus. With a lot of time in hand and nowhere to go, many people on social media have been coming up with different ideas and challenges to keep themselves entertained during the quarantine period. Some of those challenges have caught on and some of them have been going viral on the internet. One such challenge is the ‘Flip the Switch challenge’. The challenge started on the social media app TikTok but can now be seen on Instagram. Read on to know more about it.

What is Flip the Switch challenge?

According to a leading media portal, the challenge was first shared by a couple of Bella and Dallin Lambert on their TikTok handle @dallinxbella. After this, thousands of people have taken on the challenge with their significant others, friends, or family members.

The challenge involves two people who are supposed to stand in front of a mirror while the 2018 track Nonstop plays. The person standing closer to the mirror has to hold the camera and record the video on their phone. In the background, the other person is supposed to dance to the music until the song lyric, “Look, I just flipped a switch (flipped, flipped)” comes. That is the cue to ‘switch’ positions with the other person in the video. The cue prompts the room’s light switch to be turned off and on, only to show that the two participants have swapped outfits and positions during the transition.

Celebrity videos who took the 'Flip the switch challenge'

The challenge has been posted by many popular celebrities as well. Take a look at some of their videos:

