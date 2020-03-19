Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Chose To Quarantine In Canada; Here's Why

Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Baldwin travelled to their home in Justin Bieber's country of Canada from America while the world is clasped by Coronavirus. The couple decided to go to Canada for important reasons like Justine Bieber's Lyme disease. Following which, he was more prone to getting affected by Coronavirus and wanted to be in an environment where he felt comfortable and at ease. A close source to the singer told a leading media portal the following things:

They’re taking this very seriously and doing all they can to stay healthy. After what they have been through [with Justin’s Lyme disease] it’s really important to them to play it safe". “Their place in Canada is perfect because it’s so isolated and they’re on a huge property so they can get lots of time outside.”

Read | Justin Bieber Escapes To Canada With Hailey Baldwin, Shares An Adorable TikTok Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin quarantine in Canada

Justin and his wife made the decision to reside in Canada after President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared they were immediately suspending non-essential travels between the U.S. A. and Canada effective from March 18th. This was done to curb the disease of Coronavirus from spreading even more.

Read | Drake, Justin Bieber And Other Popular Canadian Singers Of The 21st Century

It was also reported to the media portal that after the announcement came, Justin Bieber and Hailey flew on their private plane and the two are making the most of their time in Canada. The celebrity couple is doing their part to flatten the curve and Hailey was more than happy to go to Justin's home country as she knew how much he loved it over there. They took to their social media accounts and updated fans about it.

Read | Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey Baldwin His Quarantine Partner With A Romantic Picture

Read | Urvashi Rautela & Awez Darbar Groove To Justin Bieber's Track During Self-isolation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.