Coronavirus Outbreak: Chinese Doctors In Wuhan Overworked, Unprotected

Chinese doctors are getting exhausted due to the marathon task of dealing with thousands of coronavirus patients and the lack of protective equipment. The medical team is highly understaffed compared to the disproportionate number of coronavirus cases, especially in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

A doctor in Wuhan claimed that he and his 16 other colleagues are displaying similar symptoms of coronavirus infection but they are continuing with their work because of lack of replacements. The doctor said that they don’t want to work while being the source of infection but all medical staff without fever are expected to work in spite of other symptoms.

Shortage of masks and other protective gear have left the medical team vulnerable against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the deputy mayor of Wuhan, the city is facing a daily shortage of 56,000 N95 masks and 41,000 protective suits. The medical staff in the protective suit have been asked to wear diapers and reduce the consumption of water. According to media reports, the increase in the number of patients is constantly outnumbering the number of new masks.

WHO calls it 'grave threat'

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has called coronavirus outbreak ‘a very grave threat’ for the rest of the world even if 99% of the cases remain restricted to mainland China. Speaking at the global research and innovation forum in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it is hard to believe that the virus was completely unknown to them two months ago.

Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus outbreak is a test of political, financial, and scientific solidarity. He opined that it is the time to find whether the world can come together to fight a common enemy that does not respect borders or ideologies. “Whether the world will invest now in fighting the coronavirus outbreak, or pay more later to deal with its consequences,” said the WHO chief. At least 1,113 people have died to the epidemic and more than 44,000 cases have been detected globally.

(With PTI inputs)