Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's How You Can Save Yourself From Epidemic

The recent outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has prompted many scientists and experts to suggest precautionary measures and suggestions on how to avoid the deadly infection. The pandemic has infected at least 27 thousand people and claimed 80 lives in China. It has also spread to almost ten countries other than China including US, Japan, and South Korea.

WHO precautions

Meanwhile, in an effort to combat the spread of viral infection, the World Health Organisation has recommended that people should take simple precautions in order to reduce exposure and transmission of the virus. The UN agency has advised people to:

1. Frequently wash their hands with warm water and soap or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

2. Cover their mouth and nose with their hands or ideally tissues or a handkerchief when sneezing or coughing.

3. Avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever or cough.

4. Seek early medical help if they have a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, and share their travel history with healthcare providers.

5. Avoid direct, unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals when visiting live markets in affected areas.

6. Avoid eating raw or undercooked animal products and exercise care when handling raw meat, milk, or animal organs to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods.

Read: Germany Advises Citizens Against All But Essential Travel To China Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Q: What can I do to protect myself from #coronavirus?



A: https://t.co/PKzKaO2yfK pic.twitter.com/eNhlhR0PEq — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 17, 2020

Read: Eerie Video Of Wuhan Shows Deserted Streets, Empty Shops Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Expert suggestions

Laurie Garrett, a fellow senior for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations has offered practical advice for lowering the risk of contracting the virus. In her recommendations, she has advised Chinese people to wear gloves every time they leave home.

She added that people should keep the gloves on while using public transport and spending time in public spaces. She also suggested that in case they are in situations where they have to take their gloves, they should not touch their face or eyes before saying that gloves should be changed daily and washed thoroughly.

Read: Coronavirus: Govt Docs Happy Over Kochi Airport Preparedness

Read: Taiwan Woman Stopped From Travelling To Wuhan After Pet Dog Eats Her Passport

(With inputs from Agencies)