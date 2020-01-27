Taiwan Woman Stopped From Travelling To Wuhan After Pet Dog Eats Her Passport

In a bizarre incident, a woman was stopped from travelling to Wuhan after her dog eats up her passport. The woman from Taiwan, had planned to jet off to the city with her family later this month, but her trip was ruined by her pet dog Kimi, who had eaten up her passport. She then took the photos of her passport to her Facebook page on January 13. She explained that she was no longer able to purchase her tickets to travel to Wuhan later this month. The woman's original post read: "Once I got back to the room and found this scene!". Shortly after she shared the photo on Facebook, she came across the news that there had been an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the region.

Realising the fact, she came up with a post writing, "Do you guys remember the passport? Throwback: this kid is really protecting me. After my passport was torn apart, the virus began to go where I originally planned to go. I think about it now, and it's very touching. Fortunately, you blocked our trip."

The death toll in China has risen to at least 80 and over 2,700 are reportedly infected from the Wuhan Coronavirus as the country initiates an emergency to curb the contagion of the deadly SARS-like disease. The Mayor of Wuhan has said that approximately 5 million people have evacuated the city for countries abroad, causing fear of the pathogen’s global spread as the number of global cases of infection has spiked to more than 2000 on Monday, as per the reports.

China to prevent the virus spread

Ma Xiaowei, National Health Commission Minister of China told the media that the incubation period can range from one to 14 days as was not the case with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak that killed 800 people in 2003. He said that the virus’s ability to spread is going stronger. About half of the verified infection cases inflated by 769 have emerged in the city of Hubei where 461 are said to be critically serious, as per the information disclosed by the National Health Commission. Hubei, the city located in the medial of mainland China has reportedly been sealed in an unprecedented operation in view of the mounting crisis, that has impacted tens of millions.

