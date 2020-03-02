Coronavirus Outbreak: Chinese President Xi Jinping Postpones Japan Visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan has been delayed amid the rising fears of coronavirus, international media reported. Both Beijing and Tokyo, on March 1 agreed to delay the Chinese premier’s visit amid constant efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, international media reported citing a source with direct information. Xinping’s visit was originally planned for April this year.

This announcement comes just three days after Tokyo confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first state visit to Japan won’t be cancelled over the coronavirus epidemic. During a daily news conference on February 27, Japan's Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga had said that the Chinese President will visit the country as expected and preparation are calmly underway. Suda had also said that the government will cover all the bases to produce fruitful results from Jinping’s visit to Japan.

Another event in Japan cancelled

Meanwhile, cherry blossom festivals have been cancelled in Japan amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that is spreading rapidly all across the globe. According to the international media reports, the traditional spring festival in Tokyo and Osaka that attracts a huge number of people who come to witness the pink and white flowers will not be taking place as planned in April. The government of Japan in Osaka said on February 28 that they are sincerely sorry for those who planned to attend the festival and asked them to understand the concern.

Read: Japan Cancels Hugely Popular Cherry Blossom Festivals Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Xi Jinping To Go Ahead With Japan Visit Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

According to the reports, organisers of Tokyo's Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival said people could still enjoy the blooming trees that grow along public roads. The cancellations come as authorities heighten efforts in order to tackle the deadly virus in Japan, that has claimed five lives and infected more than 230 people. The schools have also been shut and the government has urged people to work from home or travel during the off-peak hours and avoid large gatherings.

Read: Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls Coronavirus A 'big Test' For The Country

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak Has Not Reached Its Peak: Xi Jinping's Party