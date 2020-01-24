Coronavirus Patient Kept In Plastic Tube To Contain Spread Of Disease

As the coronavirus outbreak has caused concerns about a global pandemic, footages of medics wearing hazmat suits transporting a coronavirus patient in a sealed plastic tube in China surfaced. In Guangdong, Chinese emergency services were seen transporting a patient, reportedly affected by a novel coronavirus, inside a sealed plastic tube to contain the spread of the disease.

According to Chinese officials, at least 20 medical professionals have been infected with the coronavirus as the total number of cases crossed 800. Governments across the world have come into action to take preemptive measure against the looming threat. As per the latest reports, 25 people have died due to the coronavirus outbreak and over 800 cases have been detected. After the confirmation of human to human transmission of the virus, health authorities fear a possible global pandemic since the cause of the disease is yet to be detected.

China has already put two of its cities under lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. After public transport was restricted in Wuhan, the centre of the novel coronavirus (CoV) outbreak, Huanggang is also being put under lockdown to rein in the spread of pneumonia. It is believed that the illegally imported animal in Wuhan’s wildlife market caused the virus outbreak.

Travel advisory by Indian embassy

The Indian embassy in Beijing has also issued a travel advisory for people visiting India from China. The embassy said that travellers should avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness. It also asked all travellers from China, especially from Wuhan city, to monitor their health closely.

After an International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee meeting, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General said that he was ‘very impressed’ by the detail and depth of China’s presentation. The Director-General has stalled the decision on declaring it a public health emergency saying he will decide after appropriate consideration of all the evidence.

