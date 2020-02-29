Coronavirus Outbreak: Spain Reports 43rd Confirmed Case Of Epidemic

The Health Department in Catalonia recently announced two new patients of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Spain to 43. The new cases invlove, a 52-year old woman who had recently travelled to Italy and the second man is from Sant Cugat, which is north of Barcelona and was in a close contact with the previously confirmed case.

Out of the 43 cases reported in Spain, two have already recovered, one in Canary Island and another in the Balearic Islands. 43 still remain in quarantine, eight in Andalusia, one in Aragon, two in the Basque Country, two Castilla Leon, ten in Valencia, five in the Canary Islands, seven in Madrid, six in Catalonia.

The largest number of cases in Europe is presently in Italy, which has confirmed over 800 infected and 21 deaths till now. Cases of the virus have also been reported from Germany, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Greece, Austria, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Croatia, Norway, Romania, North Macedonia, Georgia, Denmark, Estonia, Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania and Monaco.

Canada reports 15 cases

Canada has reportedly confirmed a total of 15 cases of the novel coronavirus as of February 29, including a presumptive case in Quebec City. So far, seven cases each have reportedly been confirmed in Ontario and British Columbia and one suspected case in Quebec. The presumptively positive samples in Quebec have been dispatched to the National Microbiology Laboratory for further testing. If confirmed by the laboratory, this would be Canada's fifteenth confirmed case, as per reports.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has been closely monitoring the situation and has been assessing the public health risks associated with COVID-19 in Canada. Canada’s chief public health officer has reportedly been in close contact with the provincial and territorial medical officers to ensure that any cases of COVID-19 occurring in Canada should be rapidly identified and managed in order to protect the health of Canadians, suggest reports.