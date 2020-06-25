South Africa Conducts Continent's First Vaccine Trial As Coronavirus Figures Rise

The Coronavirus crisis worsened in South Africa as the country recorded its highest daily death toll of 111 on Wednesday. Over 2,100 people have succumbed to COVID-19, which makes up nearly one-third of the total positive cases across the continent. The total number of infections in South Africa has surpassed 106,000.

In relieving news, however, South Africa has started vaccinating people in the first vaccine trial for COVID-19 in the continent. Meanwhile, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus joined the African Centers for Disease Control over conference, to discuss the race for a vaccine.

Africa now has nearly 325,000 cases of Coronavirus even as countries begin to relax restrictions due to economic pressure from citizens who need to earn and make ends meet. With a continuous shortage of testing materials and medical supplies, Africa could become the world's next hotspot for the virus.

World may hit 10 million COVID-19 cases next week

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that he expects the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe will reach 10 million next week.

According to Worldometers, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has crossed 9.5 million mark. The WHO chief added that the UN health body is supporting many countries in the battle against the pandemic with oxygen supplies and other medical aid but that the 'demand is outstripping supply'.

While addressing a press conference, Dr Tedros said that the world cannot fight the pandemic divided, referring to the criticism from US President Donald Trump. The WHO chief’s comments came as the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus soared in Brazil, Iraq, India, and southern and western US states, overburdening the healthcare system.

The first one million cases of COVID-19 were witnessed in three months, however, one million cases have now come in just eight days, Tedros said during a videoconference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit.

(Image credits: AP)