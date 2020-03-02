Coronavirus Outbreak: Kuwait Confirms 10 More Cases, Total Reaches 56

Kuwait has reportedly announced 10 new cases of the coronavirus as of March 2 soaring the total count to 56, confirmed the Health ministry official at a news conference. The official urged the citizens to avoid large assembly as a precautionary measure to assist the Gulf State in its fight against the spread of the disease.

According to the reports, majority cases that have emerged in Kuwait, including the recent ones, are the people that have a travel history to Iran. Kuwait had earlier warned its citizens against travelling to the nations that are excessively impacted and had a widespread outbreak from the disease. The ministry had announced that was going to test the foreign nationals coming from Egypt and Syria on all the airlines for coronavirus upon their arrival and departure within the country.

The undersecretary of the Ministry of Health told the media that as a containment effort to stem the further spread of the deadly virus, the government would not allow passengers with high temperature and flu-like symptoms to board the flights headed to Kuwait. He said that such passengers would be quarantined until their condition returned to normal and they cleared the health screening procedures.

Kuwait suspended flights

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority imposed travel restrictions suspending all flights with Singapore and Japan earlier over coronavirus fears. The measure was enacted in accordance with Kuwait’s health ministry instructions, as per the media reports. Kuwait had later announced that it suspended all operational flights with South Korea, where the largest number of coronavirus cases have been reported outside mainland China. Kuwait also revoked scheduled flights to and from Thailand, Italy, and Iraq in subsequent announcements.

As per the media reports, the Gulf state evacuated at least 800 citizens from Iran on a chartered plane from the Wuhan City in Hubei province, the epicenter of coronavirus. Kuwait’s foreign ministry urged all its nationals to contact Kuwait's embassy for assistance in case they were stranded in countries where the coronavirus epidemic was uncontrollable.

