Couple Builds Mansion And Tree House In Their Backyard For Their Pet Dogs

Josh Bunce and Kylee Ryan, a young couple constructed a three-story dog palace in Jade City, British Columbia for their five dogs that they took in six years ago. A video of the puppy mansion emerged online and went viral. The puppies, dubbed as the ‘wandering paws’, can be seen sticking their heads out of a large fenced property.

As per media reports, the three-story mansion is wholly constructed out of recycled material. The couple had started with building only one floor initially, but upon completion, they extended the building to the second floor, eventually a final floor which served as the penthouse. The couple also built a treehouse for their dogs as well.

Josh was inspired to build the mansion

Kylee told the media that her boyfriend was inspired to construct a mansion for the dogs because he wanted them to have a vantage point. She said that the duo has a pair of Siberian huskies named Bandit and Blu, a black Labrador cross named Mama, an Alaskan Husky cross named Bilbo and a blue heeler-pitbull mix named Rollo.

Kylee further added that the penthouse was special for their four-legged mates, and it consisted of a top floor that comprises lawn chairs for the couple to hang out. She said that the other dogs, namely Bandit, Blu, Mama, Bilbo, and Rollo had their own tree houses that featured a dog walk area and a gigantic deck that led to another.

Kylee shared the video of the Dog mansion online taking a tour around, and the users have been awestruck at the décor and luxury of the penthouse where the dogs lived. The users took to Facebook to respond positively to the couple’s efforts and were awed at the dog mansion.

Kylee told the media that the couple had massive social media following that enjoyed their journey in building the dreamhouse for their pets. She added that some people even thought negatively about this whole thing while some people came to visit the penthouse in person and admired their efforts.

(With agency inputs)