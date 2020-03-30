As COVID-19 Kept Crowds Away, 97 Endangered Turtles Hatch On Deserted Beach In Brazil

Nearly 100 critically endangered sea turtles hatched on a deserted beach in Brazil on March 29. Photographs of the event were captured by government officials as people were prohibited to gather at the beach after the state Governor ordered partial shutdown amid Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Brazil has reported 4,256 cases of COVID-19 until now.

Read: 187-year-old Turtle Jonathan Reminds 'everything Will Pass' As World Battles COVID-19

According to reports, nearly 97 hawksbill sea turtles were born in Paulista, Pernambuco. Talking to international media, Paulista's Home Secretary said that town was home to four or five types of turtle found along Brazil's coastline. He also revealed that around 300 turtles have hatched in the state this year.

Read: Coronavirus: Brazil's Court Orders Govt To Stop Advocating Against Isolation Measures

Covid-19 affects Pernambuco

The North-Eastern state of Pernambuco has till now reported 68 positive cases and five deaths from Coronavirus. The governor, Paulo Câmara reportedly said that it was “racing against time to make hospital beds available for patients.” Câmara added that as, for now, the aim was to delay the proliferation of the virus and care for the maximum number of patients hen the curve grows

The turtles which are known as Tartarus-de-pente in Brazil can grow up to 110 cms and 85 kg in weights and owe to their Portuguese name ‘comb turtles’ to fact that their shells were used for making combs and glass frames.

Representational Image, Credits: Twitter/TravelWeeks

Read: As Humans Stay Inside Amid Lockdown, Olive Ridley Turtles Return To Reclaim Odisha's Beach

Read: Video Of Sea Turtles Laying Eggs At Odisha's Beach Is The Cutest Thing On Internet