Video Of Sea Turtles Laying Eggs At Odisha's Beach Is The Cutest Thing On Internet

What’s Viral

Video of Sea Turtles has mesmerized the internet that called the phenomenon essential for biodiversity. Some even voiced concerns about female turtles' safety.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sea Turtles

A video of the large population of the migrating sea turtles searching for a spot on the beach to lay eggs in Odisha has mesmerized the netizens. The clip shared by the IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows Olive Ridley turtles starting their annual nesting process known as arribada, as they dredge sand to lay hundreds of eggs. The video has mesmerized the internet users who called the phenomenon essential for biodiversity.

Some even voiced concerns about the safety of the female turtles and their eggs from the poachers. In this regard, the forest officer did not reveal the location of the beach to protect the turtles. IPS Bhisham Singh mentioned that the turtles were safe as the forest conservation officers had made arrangements for the safety of the eggs, revealing that the process was witnessed in North Andaman annually and the area was cordoned off by the local forest department.

Turtles protect their eggs

Sunanta also shared another clip that showed the turtles protecting the eggs by camouflaging it with sand against any external threats. The arribada video has gained over 26.8k views and 2.5k likes as users continue to share the clip widely. The video of turtles safeguarding their eggs has earned over 9.5k views as users enquire how the authorities managed to save eggs from predatory birds. “Constant watch & ward by the staff in the entire length of the sanctuary”, replied the forest officer.

