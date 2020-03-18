COVID-19: Death Toll In Europe Exceeds Asia Toll With 3,421 Fatalities

Coronavirus deaths in Europe have now exceeded the toll in Asia for the first time, according to a media agency tally. Europe counted at least 3,421 deaths, compared with 3,384 for Asia, where China was the initial epicentre of the global pandemic. As Europe has been declared as the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus, several countries have also suspended flights to and from the majority of European countries.

As per reports, the European Union also sealed off its borders on March 18 in a bid to put the breaks on the ferocious spread of coronavirus pandemic. Millions of people are also on a strict lockdown in Europe as the number of infected cases is increasing rapidly. The outbreak of coronavirus has also plunged Asian and European stocks and governments across the world have imposed draconian measure to try to slow down the spread.

The virus is spreading rapidly in Europe. France joined Italy and Spain in imposing restrictions and dozens of countries have also closed borders, ordered curfews and banned most public events. As per reports, Spain and Russia also sealed off their borders and, on the other hand, Germany also severely restricted crossings.

'Boldest action to stop the virus'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said that there is a need for bold measures in all the European countries. He even called Europe the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus pandemic. He said, ''Every country, with no exceptions, needs to take their boldest actions to stop or slow down the virus threat”.

Italy is the worst-hit country and it has more than 31,500 confirmed coronavirus cases. The delay virus has also claimed more than 2,500 lives in the country. Italy is currently in a complete standstill as it is under lockdown.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said on March 16 that the best way to combat the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus for all countries is to ramp up their testing programs. The WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a conference in Geneva that the ‘simple message’ he has for all countries is ‘test, test, test’. He further added that the countries will remain unsuccessful to tackle the pandemic if they fail to test all suspected cases and remain ‘blindfolded’.

(With inputs from agencies)