Lady Gaga Calls Coronavirus Unprejudiced, Says We Can't Defeat It Without 'kindness'

The Coronavirus pandemic has been spreading around the world. Many celebrities have come forward to raise awareness in these times of despair. Several celebrities have imposed self-quarantine, while some have tested positive for the virus. Lady Gaga recently took to Instagram to express her thoughts in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga asks her fans to be "kind" during the Coronavirus pandemic

Lady Gaga’s Instagram was filled with messages and comments after she made a heartfelt statement regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. Gaga made a statement that people need to be kind to one another in such horrific times. Lady Gaga said that even though one may feel powerless and helpless, they must remember that they can fight through this if they are kind to one another.

The A Star is Born star also mentioned that the virus is unprejudiced and will affect anyone regardless of their background. She continued that it is this nature that people must take seriously and help one another in any way they can. She also called out her fans and asked them to be helpful to one another and try to be of use to each other in these times.

A news portal claimed that earlier, Gaga was supposed to meet her grandparents. However, the pop star cancelled her trip by stating that she is doing so in order to protect them. Lady Gaga was quoted by the news portal saying that she really wishes to meet her parents and grandparents. However, she believes that it is better to keep distance and protect them in case she is carrying the virus herself. On the work front, Lady Gaga is expected to go on a tour on July 24, where she will be seen performing in six cities. Apart from that, her sixth studio album Chromatica will also be out soon on April 10.

