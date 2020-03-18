Coronavirus Lockdown: What Is The 'Stay At Home Challenge' That Has Kept Footballers Busy?

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, players have been advised to remain at home. The COVID-19 has been spreading like wildfire over the past weeks affecting top sportsmen and women across the globe. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, footballers have decided to entertain themselves with the 'Stay At Home' challenge. Read on to know 'What is Stay at Home Challenge?' and how did the 'Stay At Home Challenge' originate.

Coronavirus lockdown: COVID-19 closes down top leagues

The main reason for the top football leagues across the world getting suspended is due to the COVID-19 plague. The coronavirus lockdown has caused the top leagues as well as many other sporting events across the globe either cancelled or postponed. Sports stars have been given strict orders by their respective clubs to avoid outdoor activities and indulge in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus lockdown: Footballers participate in the Stay At Home Challenge

In order to keep themselves entertained at home, footballers have commenced the Stay At Home Challenge. The Stay At Home Challenge is currently trending the highest on social media.

COVID-19 spread starts the Stay At Home challenge

Health experts have advised people to remain at home during the COVID-19 outbreak to limit its spread. But that sparked San Jose Earthquakes defender Tommy Thompson an idea for how to keep your skills sharp amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay at home challenge! I’m sure there are a lot of youth soccer players out there not able to practice like they would normally. Here are some fun skills I used to work on at home. Send me videos once you get them down and I’ll share them. Stay positive and get to practicing! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/vC32rxfmxA — Tommy Thompson (@tomthom11) March 15, 2020

COVID-19: What is Stay At Home Challenge?

'What is Stay At Home Challenge'? is a question sports fans on social media have been asking a lot recently. The answer to the question is quite simple. Players need to juggle the ball for as long as possible and nominate fellow players to join in and do likewise. However, players have also been using toilet rolls instead of footballs to keep-up the juggling on a slightly more advanced level.

Nani and son with Stay At Home Challenge amid the coronavirus lockdown:

Frank De Boer's impressive skills during the coronavirus lockdown:

Coronavirus lockdown: Coronavirus outbreak

The spread of the COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of around 7,500 people all over the world. Benjamin Mendy, Theo Walcott and Daley Blind have already completed the Stay At Home Challenge. Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes have also kept themselves entertained during the coronavirus lockdown

