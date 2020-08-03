COVID-19: Germany Reports 509 New Cases, Total Reaches 211,220

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, German on August 3 recorded 509 new coronavirus cases in the span of just 24 hours, the country also reported seven new virus-related deaths. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, Germany has recorded 211,220 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and has a death toll of 9,154.

Crisis in Germany steadily worsens

According to reports, Germany reported 955 new coronavirus cases on August 1 while on August second it reported 240 new coronavirus cases and seven virus-related deaths. The deadly coronavirus which began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China last year has quickly spread all over the world, the virus named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation has infected 18,080,067 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 689,370.

Germany holds protests against virus restrictions

Despite a recent surge in new coronavirus cases and deaths, a large crowd of disgruntled people held a protest rally on the streets of Berlin on August 1 against the social distancing measures and other restrictions imposed in Germany to combat the spread of COVID-19.

As per reports, the protest had attracted some 17,000 people most of whom were without masks and did not observe any social distancing. The protestors stated that the measures that were put in place in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 violated people’s rights.

As per reports, protestors at the rally held signs like ‘I want my life back’, ‘Day of Freedom -- The End of the Pandemic’, ‘Do think! Don’t wear a mask,’. According to the local police, the rally was attended also by anti-vaccination activists, libertarians, and constitutional loyalists. The protest even saw the presence of a few far-right groups carrying Germany’s black, white and red imperial flag.

