Coronavirus Death Toll In Europe Crosses 175,000, UK Worst Affected

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the death toll in Europe has crossed 175,000 on May 28. According to reports, Europe has reported a total of 2,084,058 positive coronavirus cases from across the continent and has suffered significantly more than other continents. Britain has registered 268,619 coronavirus cases, which is the highest case count in Europe.

Crisis in Europe continues

As per reports, the UK has the fourth highest case count in the world and a death toll of 37,542. Spain has recorded 236,259 coronavirus cases and 27,117 deaths. The death toll in Italy currently stands at 33,072 and the country has reported 231,139 positive coronavirus cases. Italy is followed by France and Germany that have reported 183,038 and 181,918 cases respectively.

According to the John Hopkins coronavirus database, 5 out of the top 10 countries with the highest coronavirus cases are European nations. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has killed 355,956 worldwide and infected at least 5,697,334.

EU’s recovery plan

The European Commission proposed a €750 billion recovery fund on May 27 to ensure “sustainable, even, inclusive and fair” recovery for all member states. Announcing the plan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the recovery plan will turn the immense challenge into an opportunity by investing in future, apart from supporting the recovery.

The recovery fund allotted by the EU will also be accompanied by long term budget changes for the year 2021-2027 with a goal to bring the total financial budget to €1.85 trillion. According to reports, Von der Leyen has stated that the plan and the money in it will be used to invest in the European Green Deal and also used to boost jobs and growth as well as the resilience of societies.

“This is Europe's moment. Our willingness to act must live up to the challenges we are all facing. With Next-Generation EU we are providing an ambitious answer,” said the Commission President.

(Image Credit AP)

