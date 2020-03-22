COVID-19: Here Is How You Can Kill Time During The Lockdown, Keep Boredom At Bay

Prime minister Narendra Modi imposed a Janta Curfew as a measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and as the lockdown extends through the end of the month, people online ask what they can do to avoid the boredom of being locked up at home.

As most employers have asked people to work from home, there are also many businesses like those in the hospitality sector who are unable to work for the time being. In this situation, the question arises that what can they do to keep the boredom at bay. The lockdown is not likely to be lifted any sooner as PM Modi announced in the press conference that it was essential that people stayed indoor to stem the spread of the infection. He appealed Indians to maintain social distancing during this time of the crisis.

Activities to start considering

The Internet has given several ideas and activities to conduct while staying at home and not get caught in the monotony. Some of the ideas suggested range from making social media videos to folding one’s clothes, while some pitched to learn a new hobby. Here’s a list of activities to already start considering.

Family Time

The otherwise busy schedule at work and the humdrum of the long queues waiting in the traffic does not spare people enough time to devote to the families, therefore, the lockdown can be made worthwhile in spending some quality time with family members and share memorable moments.

Learn how to cook

For people who are a connoisseur of delicious food, and cannot cook, can try their hands at culinary skills. The lockdown is a perfect opportunity to read some of the recipes and treat oneself to gourmet.

OTT or books

The movie buffs can now relax back on the couch and watch their favourite flick all day long on one of the streaming services. There can be a list of movies to check off from and new genres can be explored, ranging from action, thriller, even horror. One can also try the new watch together feature and have as many friends as they want onboard. If not, one could pick any book and spend some time reading and delve into the creative realm of words.

A hobby

This is a time when one could exactly give a first try at something, they never had enough time to learn. Like learning how to play the guitar, or painting or even gardening. One can take online classes to kick off at their first guitar lesson or learn a song.

Organize

There’s a fact that almost everyone would agree to, we never quite had the time to dust off those sculptures, or arrange the wardrobe, or made more space on the unoccupied side of the bed. Now is the time to introduce those changes to transform the room into more something more interesting and organized.

