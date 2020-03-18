COVID-19: Indonesia To Ban Entry From 6 European Countries And Iran

Indonesia on March 17 announced that it will prohibit the entry and transit of visitors from six European nations and Iran starting from March 20 over coronavirus concerns, international media reported citing the country’s foreign ministry. The ministry in a statement said, “For the next month, all travelers who wish to visit Indonesia will also have to obtain a health certificate from their home countries and must apply for a visa from Indonesian missions." It added that the restrictions for travellers from China and South Korea's Daegu City and Gyeongsangbuk-do province remain in place.

Bans export of masks

The announcement comes just a few days after Indonesian Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto announced that his country will temporarily ban the export of face masks in order to safeguard supply in the domestic market. Prices of face masks and hand sanitizers skyrocketed after people started stockpiling protective supplies in several parts of the country. Agus Suparmanto said that Indonesia will start exporting face masks in the future when there is adequate supply for domestic consumers. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during the same press conference said that finance ministry will provide necessary funds for the handling of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, the Work Health Organisation (WHO) regional office on March 17 said that there is a need for bold measures in all the European countries. While speaking at a press conference, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge called Europe the ‘epicenter’ of coronavirus pandemic. Previously, WHO Director-General had also called Europe the epicenter as more cases were being reported every day in the continent than they were in China.

