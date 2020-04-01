The Debate
COVID-19: Malaysian Govt Issues Sexist Advisories, Apologises After Outrage

Rest of the World News

One of the COVID-19 posters suggested women to avoid nagging with partners and another poster advised women to put-on the makeup while working from home.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Malaysian government came up with a series of infographic and posters aimed at making the life of couples easier under lockdown. However, some of the posters drew flak on social media for blatantly promoting sexism in the garb of advisories and awareness campaign.

One of the posters suggested women to avoid nagging with partners while cohabiting a space during the lockdown. Another poster advised women to put-on the makeup not to wear casuals while working from home. The posters were released with the hashtag #WomenPreventCOVID19 which left many people wondering how wearing makeup and smart clothes would prevent the deadly virus. 

'Stop sexist messaging'

Netizens and women rights organisations lambasted the Malaysian government for releasing sexist and demeaning posters. Check out some of the reactions:

After the widespread criticism, the government removed the posters from social media handles and issued an apology. "We apologise if some of the tips we shared were inappropriate and touched on the sensitivities of some parties," the ministry said in a statement.

First Published:
COMMENT
