COVID-19: Malaysian Govt Issues Sexist Advisories, Apologises After Outrage

Malaysian government came up with a series of infographic and posters aimed at making the life of couples easier under lockdown. However, some of the posters drew flak on social media for blatantly promoting sexism in the garb of advisories and awareness campaign.

One of the posters suggested women to avoid nagging with partners while cohabiting a space during the lockdown. Another poster advised women to put-on the makeup not to wear casuals while working from home. The posters were released with the hashtag #WomenPreventCOVID19 which left many people wondering how wearing makeup and smart clothes would prevent the deadly virus.

The Women's Ministry's advice to women during the Covid-19 pandemic is to.....



... Wear make up at home?



This is so important, that they put up an official poster for it?



.. We went from @drwanazizah & @hannahyeoh.... to... this?



I...... don't know what to say anymore.... pic.twitter.com/Hd9csBWBhe — Nathaniel Tan - Projek #WawasanRakyat (@NatAsasi) March 31, 2020

'Stop sexist messaging'

Netizens and women rights organisations lambasted the Malaysian government for releasing sexist and demeaning posters. Check out some of the reactions:

While dressing up to work is one way of maintaining discipline and a routine while working from home, the focus on LOOKS, DRESS, and MAKEUP is absolutely unnecessary.



Stop this sexist messaging @KPWKM and focus on #domesticviolence survivors who are at higher risk now! https://t.co/mU7nBqbkgk — All Women’s Action Society (@AWAMMalaysia) March 31, 2020

Avoid wearing home clothes. Dress up as usual, put on make-up and dress neatly. OMG! This is what Rina, our Minister of Women, Family & Community Development thinks is important during the #COVID19 lockdown? No tips on how to deal with #DomesticViolence? Just state DV is a crime. pic.twitter.com/FfswtPBIPH — Honey Tan (@honeyean) March 31, 2020

After the widespread criticism, the government removed the posters from social media handles and issued an apology. "We apologise if some of the tips we shared were inappropriate and touched on the sensitivities of some parties," the ministry said in a statement.

