'Home Bound And Relieved': 113 Indians Evacuated From Malaysia Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Amid the testing times in the wake of the dreadful Coronavirus pandemic, Government of India has managed to bring back Indian nationals who were stranded in Malasia. 113 passengers who were stuck at Kuala Lumpur International airport due to travel restriction were brought back safely to India on Monday.

High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur has tweeted to apprise on how the officials worked tirelessly for the facilitating safe passage of the stranded Indians.

Home bound and relieved! @hcikl coordinates safe return of 113 transit passengers stuck at KL Airports due to travel restrictions. HCI officials worked tirelessly to make it happen. gratitude to @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MIC_Malaysia @harshvshringla @MEAIndia @HishammuddinH2O pic.twitter.com/V8jo97lh0T — India in Malaysia (@hcikl) March 23, 2020

All eyes are on India as the world's second-most populous country battles the deadly Coronavirus. The Janata Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a positive response from the entire country, however, people were seen stepping out of their homes and a few places across the country witnessed crowds on the roads as the curfew time was over.

PM Modi took note of a handful of the population's casual approach amid the crisis situation and urged the citizens to follow the instructions, the prime minister also directed the state governments to make the people obey the instructions during the lockdown period.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed," tweeted PM Modi.

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

As the country grapples with Coronavirus, 424 confirmed cases with 9 deaths have been reported in India, while 34 have been cured and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights were barred to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

