COVID-19: Study Finds Cloth Masks May Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a new research study has revealed that cloth masks can block droplet and aerosol-sized particles of COVID-19, thereby significantly reducing the risk of transmission. According to the report, a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine claims that multilayered cotton fabric face masks can be enough to significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Effectively stopping transmission

As per reports, scientists and researchers believe that virus transmission only occurs through large particles in the form of bodily secretions like droplets, generated while speaking, coughing, or sneezing. These large-sized droplets can even evaporate and thereby turn into aerosol sized particles that could spread the virus.

As per reports, lead author Catherine Clase from McMaster University claims that the data and direct evidence regarding whether wearing masks of any materiel outside a medical setting helps prevent COVID-19 is lacking, but she adds that every particle and aerosol-sized particle which is retained in the cloth mask removes it from the air or prevents it from falling to the floor where it could be picked up by another person.

According to the study, Catherine believes that there is concrete evidence that cloth masks reduce the contamination of air and surfaces, so much so that she believes that it should factor in making policy decisions. In their study, Catherine and her team examined century old evidence that also included recent data that proves that cloth masks can effectively reduce contamination of both air and various surfaces.

As per reports, the study found that commercially available masks which have four layers can reduce particle transmission by 99 per cent compared to the 96 to 99 per cent for normal disposable medical masks. The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in China last year has infected 5,606,925 people worldwide and killed 350,862.

(Representative Image)(Image Credit PTI)