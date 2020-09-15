F(x)’s Amber Responds To Her Hater On Twitter Who Claims To Be BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Fan

When a Korean portal revealed an opinionated piece on best rappers who can be singers, a Twitter user reacted with hate comments on the same. The Twitter user left negative comments about the topper in the list, who was none other than F(x)’s Amber. F(x)’s Amber made it to the top of the list which was not well received by that specific follower. However, Amber did not let the ‘hate boat’ sail as she reacted in the most humble way to the hate comment.

F(x)’s Amber humble response

The article by Koreaboo that is ‘These 14 K-Pop Rappers Can Definitely Slay The Vocal Position’, Amber made it to the top of the list as originally Amber was trained as a vocalist but was given the position of a rapper by the entertainment company and groups’ owner, SM. F(x)’s Amber had no other way but to debut as a rapper back when the group debuted.

The same list has BLACKPINK’S Lisa in the mentions. Lisa’s lower rank than Amber was not well received by the follower. The tweet which is now deleted by the fan was seen by Amber herself. F(x)’s Amber had the humblest reaction to the same. She wrote, “I hear u. Lisa is an amazing rapper and performer, she def slays Flexed biceps. I'm not a rapper and never considered myself one but it was the role I was given at the time and I did what I could. In the end, stan Blackpink,”

Amber’s Tweet garnered attention from followers of F(x). They, in turn, supported Amber and started posting several tweets defending Amber. However, Amber did not let the matter escalate and wrote, “Okay no more twitter spiraling for today. Have a goodnight everyone. Be kind and love each other. go get boba too. Llama out.”

Check out the posts-

I hear u. Lisa is an amazing rapper and performer, she def slays 💪 Im not a rapper and never considered myself one but it was the role i was given at the time and i did what i could. In the end, stan blackpink 💜 https://t.co/zvk7tVo4tP — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@ajol_llama) September 15, 2020

Okay no more twitter spiraling for today. Have a goodnight everyone. Be kind and love each other 💜 go get boba too. Llama out. — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@ajol_llama) September 15, 2020

Blackpink's Lisa and Amber singing stories

Amber was a former trainee before debuting as a rapper in the group F(x). She helped the group debut by being a part of the major last-minute changes. Lisa, on the other hand, showed off her singing during a private fan meeting event by singing Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E. Thus both the rappers made it to the list.

