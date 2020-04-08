The Debate
COVID-19: WHO Denies Being 'China-centric' After Trump's Allegations

Rest of the World News

WHO on Wednesday, April 8 responded to US President Donald Trump's threat of withholding funds for its alleged mishandling of the pandemic.

COVID-19

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, April 8 responded to US President Donald Trump's threat of withholding funds for its alleged mishandling of the pandemic. WHO officials denied that the UN body was "China-centric" and said this is not the time to cut on funding after Trump accused it of giving “faulty recommendation”.

During the daily press briefing, Trump had threatened WHO to withholding funds as the United States is its biggest contributor. The UN health agency has been facing criticism for not providing adequate information regarding the pandemic and previously, former NSA John Bolton has also accused WHO of acting as an “accomplice” to China in concealing information related to coronavirus pandemic. 

Read: Former US NSA Accuses WHO Of Hiding COVID-19 Information, Asks Director General O Resign

Taking to Twitter, Bolton had demanded the resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's Director-General. He asserted that Ghebreyesus "misled" the world by trusting a “communist regime intent.”

Read: 'WHO? Call It China Health Organisation!': Japan Makes Big Allegations Amid Coronavirus

'China Health Organisation'

Last week, Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Aso Taro slammed the WHO saying it should be renamed as China Health Organization or 'CHO' as he accused the UN body of giving in to China’s spin about the coronavirus pandemic. 

Speaking to the Japanese lawmakers in the parliament, Taro referenced an online petition calling for the removal of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He further said that if the WHO had not insisted to the world that China had no pneumonia epidemic, then everybody would have taken precautions.

Read: WHO Representative: North Korea Is Testing For COVID-19, Has No Cases

Read: WHO Warns Against Easing COVID-19 Measures Too Early, States Risks Of Falling Back

(With agency inputs; Image Credit: Twitter / @DrTedros)

