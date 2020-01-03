Crazy Facts About Twins That Will Help You Understand Them Better

Twins, whether identical or fraternal, have always incited curiosity. While many think that the twins react in a similar manner, few believe that they communicate by extrasensory perception. Here are some facts on the double beings which can help you understand them better.

Semi identical twins also exist

Identical or monozygotic twins share 100 per cent of their genomes whereas the fraternal or dizygotic twins share 50 per cent of their genomes. There is also a rare type of twins called the Sesquizygotic twins who share some percentage in the middle. In this case, two sperms fertilize a single egg creating semi identical twins.

Mirror twins

Some identical twins are mirror twins. According to research published in 2012 in the journal Scientific American, the physical traits of such twins are equal but opposite. For example, one may have a birthmark on the left and other on right. There isn’t a deep science to explain it yet but a study published in Mirror science stated that in these cases, the fertilised egg splits right from the middle, leaving a clear left and clear right.

Dogs can differentiate between identical twins

According to a study published in the science journal PLOS One, dogs can distinguish between identical twins. In the research, German shepherd police dogs were presented with the scents of two identical twins. They later were able to identify both the scents even when they were mixed with other scents. Not only this, but the research also proved that they were able to pick up the individual scents even when the twins lived in the same household and ate similar food.

Twins socialise in the womb

In a study published in 2010, researchers used ultrasound technology to monitor five sets of twins during pregnancy. Over the course of their research, they found that twins were physically contacting their wombmates more and more. The study also discovered that between weeks 14 and 18 of their gestation, more of their movement were directed at their co-twin.

They speak their own language

Twins often develop their language later than single born individuals. The Journal of speech-language and hearing research conducted research on 473 pair of twins to better understand how they used language when they were younger than 24 months, the researchers developed a twinning effect ie later development of language. One reason may be that 40 per cent of twins have an "autonomous language" that only they understand.

Eating dairy products may boost the possibility of having twins

According to a 2006 study, Steinman found that if a woman changes her diet, she can also change the likelihood of having twins or triplets. One of the reasons found for the increased likelihood was the consumption of animal products including dairy. Steinman also found that women who ate animal products were five times more likely to have twins than women who were vegan.