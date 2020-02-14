Cyprus Man Jailed For Sharing Video Steering A Truck With His Legs

A Cypriot driver who shared a video steering a truck with his legs on his motorway was sentenced to jail for 40 days on February 13 after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, according to the state-led state media. The 43-year-old man had also admitted posting the video on social media and driving without insurance. Last year, a three and a half minute viral video showed the driver with both feet in long black socks on the steering wheel navigating on the slow lane of a two-lane motorway.

READ: 'Ignorant' Motorist Drives Over Puddle, Wets Elderly Man On Footpath

Court ruled driver committed negligent act

According to the reports, a judge at the Larnaca district court ruled that the man had committed a reckless and negligent act that had endangered lives and said that he should serve a prison sentence. His license was also cancelled for nine months. While giving the sentence order, the court took a note that the offender has a sick father in his care and two young children. Police had issued a warning to the drivers not to try this stunt. Police have added that driving is not a game nor a joke. They added that the drivers should be careful behind the wheel and show respect not only for their own lives but also of others.

READ: Truck Driver Uses Cabin As Recording Studio, US Trooper Says 'not Acceptable'

Motorist soaks elderly man

Meanwhile, a 'shameless' motorist was caught in a video while driving through a huge puddle on a flooded street and soaking an elderly man standing on the footpath in New South Wales. The 23-second clip was posted by a Facebook user which further led to leaving several internet users in 'disgust'. Aaron McMohan not only filmed the incident where the car in front of him can be seen angling itself in the direction of the puddle, but he also claimed that the house of the old man was flooded.

The post by McMohan has been viewed by thousands of people and most of them were seen slamming the 'ignorant' driver. McMohan also zoomed in the video and posted that it was a car of 'central coast 4*4 and outdoor' which is a sporting goods company. Moreover, what the driver did was not illegal in New South Wales but police reportedly get involved if the driver goes through a puddle and wets people waiting at a bus stop.

READ: Uber Loses $1.1B Investing In Food Delivery, Driverless Cars

READ: US Agency Approves Vehicle Designed Not To Have Human Driver