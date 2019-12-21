Daughter's Adorable Reaction After Getting 'worst Christmas Gift' Is Winning Hearts

Little girl’s excitement and joy of opening a gift that her parents termed as ‘worse gift ever’ is breaking the internet. The video shared by Twitter user and vlogger, LGND has garnered 5 million views in less than a day. He recently shared a snippet of the video where he and her wife surprised their daughter Aria with a present ahead of Christmas. After unwrapping the present, the two-year-old girl realised it was a banana but to their surprise she was overjoyed.

Read: Hong Kong Police Slip On Banana Peel With Tear Gas Tweet

Read: Ecuador Frog That Travelled 5,000 Miles Found Hiding In Bananas At Northampton Tesco

Christmas Prank

In the video, little Aria can be seen urging her mom to open her gift while excitedly kicking her little feet. When asked if she was happy with the gift, she enthusiastically replied that she was indeed happy. She can also be heard screaming “Bananaaaa” and enjoying the fruit in excitement. LGND also shared the longer version of the video on his youtube channel revealing that it was just a prank to see Aria’s reaction. As it turned out, this wasn’t the only Christmas present for her. Watch it here:

I Tried Giving My Daughter The Worst Xmas Gift Ever & I Didn’t Expect This Reaction 😢 pic.twitter.com/44cJytI83m — LGND (@iamlgndfrvr) December 20, 2019

The video immediately struck chords with netizens who couldn't stop praising the little girl for her innocence. Many also took the idea and presented similar gifts to their own child. One user wrote that this video shows that children are grateful for any and everything you give them. Another user wrote that she deserves the world for having so much gratitude towards everything.

she’s sooooo happy, this is the most heartfelt vid I’ve ever seen. The purity of her little spirit, thank you for sharing this video. pic.twitter.com/CGtOo2pECW — 🇭🇹 (@TheHaitianVegan) December 20, 2019

Thank you for these wonderful videos and vivid solution to my Children’s 1-3 years Birthday gift.



Buying my babies Banana 😍🥰 — Nneka 🎄 (@SheLovesArtemis) December 20, 2019

A friend spent some of her early years in a Malaysian refugee camp after leaving Vietnam. She mentioned receiving a whole piece of fruit for her 5th bday and being super excited and proud because she could share w/ her family. — Regular old Siri (@siriharding) December 20, 2019

There is a lot of Banana love out here with these kids... the gratitude shown inspires me to get back to this kind of joy in my life... Great parenting out there, keep it up! Merry Christmas!! — Donald Hills (@dwh542) December 20, 2019

Read: Ruler Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna Receives Mixed Reactions From Twitterati

Read: Sargun Kaur And Abrar Qazi Starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein Gets Positive Fan Reactions