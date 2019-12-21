The Debate
The Debate
Daughter's Adorable Reaction After Getting 'worst Christmas Gift' Is Winning Hearts

Rest of the World News

Video of a little girl's adorable reaction after getting 'worst Christmas gift' has taken the internet by storm garnering more than 5 million views in a day.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
daughter's

Little girl’s excitement and joy of opening a gift that her parents termed as ‘worse gift ever’ is breaking the internet. The video shared by Twitter user and vlogger, LGND has garnered 5 million views in less than a day. He recently shared a snippet of the video where he and her wife surprised their daughter Aria with a present ahead of Christmas. After unwrapping the present,  the two-year-old girl realised it was a banana but to their surprise she was overjoyed.

Christmas Prank

In the video, little Aria can be seen urging her mom to open her gift while excitedly kicking her little feet. When asked if she was happy with the gift, she enthusiastically replied that she was indeed happy. She can also be heard screaming “Bananaaaa” and enjoying the fruit in excitement. LGND also shared the longer version of the video on his youtube channel revealing that it was just a prank to see Aria’s reaction. As it turned out, this wasn’t the only Christmas present for her. Watch it here:

The video immediately struck chords with netizens who couldn't stop praising the little girl for her innocence. Many also took the idea and presented similar gifts to their own child. One user wrote that this video shows that children are grateful for any and everything you give them. Another user wrote that she deserves the world for having so much gratitude towards everything.

Published:
