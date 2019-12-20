Ruler Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna Receives Mixed Reactions From Twitterati

Ruler movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna released today on December 20. The Telugu movie is directed by K. S. Ravikumar and produced by C Kalyan under the banner of CK Entertainments and Happy Movies. The movie also features Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead roles. So far the movie has received mixed reviews from the audience.

Here is how the Twitteratis reacted to the movie

Decent movie #Ruler #Balayya look ,songs,dance and energy Levels👌👌



Expect chesina daniki kante super undi 👌👌



NBK okkade saving grace movie ki 🦁



First half - Good 👌👌



Second half - Ok 👍👍



cheap producer pettukoni intha takkuva time lo ee output ante good annatu — Kumar (@sandeep027) December 20, 2019

#Ruler - Very Outdated film from KS Ravikumar 👎

Balayya lanti hero ni petti okka saraina elevation scene kuda rayakapovadam ento 🙏

Mana Senior heroes ni correct ga present cheste wonders cheyachu 🙏

1/5 Rated cinema ki kuda ikada Vizag lo fans tickets kosam yegabadutunaru Day 1 — Venkatesh Venky (@venkybest) December 20, 2019

#RulerOnDec20th#RulerReview#Balakrishna one man show

If you like #Balakrishna #Jaismiha movie then you will like #Ruler movie too

Otherwise don't.

Songs 👍

Fights 👍

Finally #Balakrishna 59 years old - His energy, dance, Dedication, Software look, Dialogues 👍. I like it👍 pic.twitter.com/KiidkoGkGn — Cinema News and updates (@SureshKonatham2) December 20, 2019

