Ruler Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna Receives Mixed Reactions From Twitterati

Ruler movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna released today on December 20. The Telugu movie is directed by K. S. Ravikumar and produced by C Kalyan under the banner of CK Entertainments and Happy Movies. The movie also features Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead roles. So far the movie has received mixed reviews from the audience.
Decent movie #Ruler #Balayya look ,songs,dance and energy Levels👌👌— Kumar (@sandeep027) December 20, 2019
Expect chesina daniki kante super undi 👌👌
NBK okkade saving grace movie ki 🦁
First half - Good 👌👌
Second half - Ok 👍👍
cheap producer pettukoni intha takkuva time lo ee output ante good annatu
THIS STYLE CAN'T MATCH WITH ANYONE.... Age Is Just Number For Balayaa....💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥— Fan of TARAK (@SreeNikhil9999) December 20, 2019
UltraStylish Mass Rampage 💥💥💥#Ruler #RulerStormBegins #RulerOnDec20th #Rulermovie #RulerMovieFansHungama #RulerDay pic.twitter.com/q81gsIrnw6
#Ruler— AR FILMS (@Ar_Films_) December 20, 2019
Complete Mass, Farmer & commercial message. In new #Balayya method#BangaloreNBKFans
Theatres full #JaiBalayya Chants
4months Dedication
Its worth
⏬⏬
🦁🦁🦁/5#BlockBusterRuler pic.twitter.com/uMKOUdVvKb
#Ruler - Very Outdated film from KS Ravikumar 👎— Venkatesh Venky (@venkybest) December 20, 2019
Balayya lanti hero ni petti okka saraina elevation scene kuda rayakapovadam ento 🙏
Mana Senior heroes ni correct ga present cheste wonders cheyachu 🙏
1/5 Rated cinema ki kuda ikada Vizag lo fans tickets kosam yegabadutunaru Day 1
#RulerOnDec20th#RulerReview#Balakrishna one man show— Cinema News and updates (@SureshKonatham2) December 20, 2019
If you like #Balakrishna #Jaismiha movie then you will like #Ruler movie too
Otherwise don't.
Songs 👍
Fights 👍
Finally #Balakrishna 59 years old - His energy, dance, Dedication, Software look, Dialogues 👍. I like it👍 pic.twitter.com/KiidkoGkGn
I saw both the film's #ruler and #PrathiRojuPandaage Ruler is totally one man show cinema super undi #balayya @Vedhika4u prathirojupandage cinema aipoyevaraku navvukunata kurchunam @IamSaiDharamTej @MusicThaman @DirectorMaruthi— Venugopal patel (@venugopalpatel) December 20, 2019
