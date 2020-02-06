Differently-abled Couple Get Married With Sign Language Interpreter 'reading' The Mantra

A heartwarming incident has come to light that showed a differently-abled couple from Kolkata getting married as an interpreter gestured the mantra in sign language. The couple, 40-year-old Sumanta Ghosh and 38-year-old Paromita Ghosh were speech and hearing-impaired as well as the 60 odd guests at the wedding. Sign language expert Rajani Banerjee was present in the wedding who interpreted the wedding mantras for the couples and their guests. Banerjee is the daughter of Rameshwar Banerjee who retired as the head teacher's position in Calcutta Deaf & Dumb School in Rajabazar, according to the reports.

ISL dictionary to help deaf

A lot of disability rights activists across the country have for years sought greater recognition of 'Indian Sign Language' (ISL) within the country's education curriculum as well as in culture. The Indian Sign Language Research And Training Centre in Delhi in 2018 created the first edition of the ISL dictionary to help differently-abled people with better communication. It consisted of 3,000 ISL words. The first of its kind dictionary was reworked in March 2019 with the second edition containing as many as 6,000 words.

