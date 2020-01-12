The Debate
Pak Wedding Hall Offers Discounts To Men For 2nd, 3rd Marriages But With A Surprise Twist

Pakistan News

Bumper Offer: A wedding hall in Pakistan offers men massive discounts on bookings of up to 75% for their marriages, but with a surprise twist. Find out below

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a newly constructed wedding hall in Pakistan's Bahawalpur is offering discounts on bookings for men who are interested in getting married for the second, third and even the fourth time. It was reported by a Pakistani news channel and the video clipping was shared on Twitter by Naila Inayat. The voiceover in the video that has gone viral on Twitter is, "Dum hai toh maidaan mein aao. Doosri shaadi karke dikhaao. Bahawalpur mein khulne waale naye shaadi hall ne tamaam shaadi-shuda afraad ko bumper offer pesh kardi". 

Bumper offer challenges men 

One of the reporters spoke to the owner of the hall who said, "Usme yeh hai ki hume rishton ko jodna hai aur rishton ko todna nahi. Mere paas log aate hain. Humaare paas aayein aur hum Inshallah unko offer denge." But the real offer is valid only for those who fulfil a certain condition. The condition is the man's first wife has to visit the hall and make booking for her husband's second wedding. The bumper offer challenges men it is 50% off on second marriage, 75% on the third and free on the fourth. The video has managed to garner almost more than 700 likes and netizens posted funny reactions in the comments section. 

Netizens' react over the video

