Lazy Dog Sparky Takes The Internet By Storm, Netizens Hail His Adorable Indolence. Watch

A lazy dog named Sparky has become an Internet sensation after he decided to make his owner’s life a tad bit difficult. A video clip of the slothful dog, in which his owner can be seen dragging him in a departmental store, has taken over the internet.

Silvio Siamo, the pooch parent, shared the video of the mini bull terrier on Sparky’s Instagram account. In the clip, one can see Siamo dragging the dog in the store because Sparky was too tired and lazy to walk. While speaking to a media outlet, Siamo said that Sparky is a ‘lazy boy’ but he loves to stay with the family and be cuddled. He added that Sparky is not a slothful dog all the time and they often play together.

In the conversation, Siamo said that he and the dog also make video calls with friends, prepare cookies that he likes very much. The pooch parent added that, however, when Sparky gets tired, he goes to the balcony to lie down in the sun.

‘Cutest dog’

With more than 6,347 views, the video has received almost 2,000 likes on Instagram and is being widely shared over other social media platforms. While some netizens called him ‘cute’, others said, “Sparky's crazy as only a bull terrier can be”. One netizen said, “He just makes me laugh out loud every time!! I love it!!”. Another added, “It is the cutest dog I have ever seen!”.

Sparky has more than 95,000 followers on Instagram and he is often seen goofing around with Siamo. From dressing up as a bunny to working out with Siamo, Sparky seems like a fun dog to hang out with. With nearly 2,463 posts, the canine is one of the most adorable and goofy pets on the Internet.

Take a look at some of his most adorable posts here:

