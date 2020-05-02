UK: 72-year-old Breaks Three World Records, Becomes Oldest Solo Atlantic Rower

A 72-year-old British man recently broke three world records in his bid to become the oldest person to row solo across the Atlantic. Graham Walters, from Leicestershire, reportedly left for his sail three months ago. He set out from Gran Canaria back in January and landed in Antigua on April 29.

According to an international media outlet, the 72-year-old not only became the oldest person to row across the Atlantic, he also became the oldest person to row across any ocean and to cross the same ocean multiple times. Walters has reportedly rowed 5,000 kilometre Atlantic crossing four times earlier. The Guinness World Records also confirmed that he had broken three records.

Breaks three world records

According to the official site, the record read, “The oldest person to row across the same ocean multiple times is 72 years 192 days and was achieved by Graham Walters, who completed his fifth row across the Atlantic, on 29 April 2020”.

“The oldest person to row across any ocean solo is 72 years 192 days and was achieved by Graham Walters, who completed a solo row across the Atlantic from Gran Canaria to Antigua, on 29 April 2020”.

“The oldest person to row across the Atlantic solo is 72 years 192 days and was achieved by Graham Walters, who completed a solo row across the Atlantic from Gran Canaria to Antigua, on 29 April 2020”.

‘Atlantic was safer’

While speaking to an international media outlet, Walters said that his trip was more about the boat which he built in his yard around 22 years ago. He said that the boat has been with him more than three times across the Atlantic before and is now getting old just like him. He added, ‘Why not be the oldest person to row the Atlantic with an old boat?’.

He informed that his journey involved trashing rough seas, repairing broken equipment and avoiding the attention of the hammerhead sharks. He reportedly said that he had been in touch with his wife and used to talk to her every week. He added that he came to a completely different world while referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 72-year-old even added that because of his asbestos in his lungs, while rowing he thought to himself that Atlantic was the safest place for him. While talking about his experience he said that dark rowing is fantastic because one gets to see the sunrise and all the colours and contours in the sky.

