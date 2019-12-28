Death Toll Reaches 15 In Kazakhstan Airplane Crash, Several Injured

The death toll in Kazakhstan airplane crash increased to 15 after another person succumbed to injuries in the hospital on December 27, according to the reports. At least 60 people were taken to the hospital after the flight crashed near Almaty airport with over 100 people aboard. According to the health authorities, fifty people have been hospitalized out of whom 12 are in severe conditions.

The Bek aircraft reportedly crashed near Almaty airport and the plane disappeared from the radar after it took off, as per the reports. The Fokker 100 aircraft was flying to Nur-Sultan and it immediately started plummeting during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence before hitting a two-story building, as per the civil aviation committee of Kazakhstan.

At least 12 people have been killed after a Bek Air Fokker-100 aircraft departing from Almaty International Airport crashed into a house shortly after take off.

'National Day for Mourning' declared

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office has declared December 28 as the 'National Day for Mourning' following multiple deaths in a plane crash at Almaty International Airport. The plane crashed to a two-story building shortly after takeoff and nearly 66 survived with injuries while 50 have been hospitalized on December 27. According to the official statement, Almaty said that there was no fire and the rescue operation was underway immediately after the crash. Reportedly 1,000 people were working at the site of crash which was covered in snow. The weather in Almaty was clear with mild sub-zero temperature which is common at this time of the year.

About the aircraft

The aircraft identified as Fokker-100 which is a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner was scheduled to fly to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital. The company that manufactured the aircraft reportedly went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of Fokker-100 was stopped in 1997. As of now, all Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights have been suspended by the authorities in Kazakhstan while the investigation is still ongoing. The crash site in Almerek village near the end of the runway has been cordoned off while the cause of the crash still remains unclear.

