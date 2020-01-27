'Back To The Future' Fame DeLorean To Be On Display At Retromobile Show In Paris

The iconic DeLorean famous for featuring in Back to the Future franchise will be put on display at the Retromobile show in the city of Paris. The auto show will be conducted from February 5-February 9. The DMC-12 car model was designed by popular Italian car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro and runs on a V6 PRV(Peugeot Renault Volvo) engine. According to reports, the DeLorean motor company manufactured 9,000 cars before it went bankrupt in the year 1982.

The Retromobile car exhibition

The Retromobile car exhibition is known for showcasing vintage and collector cars but the 2020 edition will feature the likes of trucks, motorcycles and tractors. According to reports, more than 620 exhibitors are expected to unveil their items this year. The Retromobile show is a yearly auto show conducted in the month of February in the French city of Paris and it was first held in 1976. The classic auto show is hosted at the Paris expo Porte de Versailles, a convention centre between the Boulevards des Marechaux and Boulevard Peripherique. The show also caters to a vintage car auction.

The DMC DeLorean was a sports car manufactured by DeLorean Motor Company from 1981-1983. The car was built with gull-wing doors with a stainless steel outer body panels. It was known for its fibreglass body structure. The first car to come out of production was in the year 1981. However, it faced criticism as the looks and price tag did not justify its lack of power and performance. Although, it became famous are featuring in the Back to the Future movies as a time machine.

Read: ITPC Organises Vintage Car Rally In Indore To Promote Tourism

Read: Vintage Cars In India That Are Prized Possessions Of Their Proud Owners

The 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO

The 1964 Ferrari GTO was manufactured between 1962-1964 and the acronym GTO stands for Grand Turismo Omologata and the 250 stands for the displacement in cubic centimetres of each of its cylinders. The car is equipped with a 3.0-litre V-12 engine. According to reports, the 250 was designed to compete in Group 3 GT racing to compete with the likes of Shelby Cobra, Jaguar E-Type and Aston Martin DP214.

Read: Kolkata: Auto Association Of Bengal Organises Vintage Car Rally

Read: Uber To Start Self-driving Cars With Safety Drivers In Washington DC