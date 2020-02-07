Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Differently-abled Man Inspires Internet By Doing Front-flip High Jump

Rest of the World News

IFS Susanta Nanda shared footage of a differently-abled man who can be seen doing a front flip high jump while his friends cheer for him in the background.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Differently-abled

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer who is known for sharing motivational videos on social media, has yet again taken to the internet to inspire people. Nanda shared footage of a differently-abled man who can be seen doing a front flip high jump while his friends cheer for him in the background. The video of the differently-abled athlete has now gone viral on various social media platforms and rightly so because it proves that nothing is impossible for humans, even if resources are limited. 

Inspiring video

The video that was shared by Susanta on Twitter has garnered more than 5,000 views and has been liked over more than 900 times. Netizens on the microblogging platform are left inspired by the sheer commitment from the athlete. Susanta shared the video with a motivating caption that gives a message of not quitting despite whatever happens. The spirit of the athlete was acknowledged by the netizens who appreciated his dedication and hard work. 

Read: Differently-abled Couple Get Married With Sign Language Interpreter 'reading' The Mantra

Read:  Differently-abled Chinese Boy Dies After Coronavirus-infected Father Is Quarantined

Read: R-Day: Differently-abled Youth Hoists National Flag At Ghaziabad Collectorate

Susanta Nanda shared another video recently where a differently-abled girl can be seen running a race on crutches. In the 18-second video, a group of girls can be seen participating in a race with a girl on crutches. Once the race commences all the girls start running and the differently-abled girl on crutches can also be seen running in her own way to reach the finish line. The video went viral in no time as the courage and mental fortitude of the girl who what trying her best was enough to inspire people. 

Read: Video Of Differently-abled Girl Running With Crutch Inspires People
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020