Differently-abled Man Inspires Internet By Doing Front-flip High Jump

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer who is known for sharing motivational videos on social media, has yet again taken to the internet to inspire people. Nanda shared footage of a differently-abled man who can be seen doing a front flip high jump while his friends cheer for him in the background. The video of the differently-abled athlete has now gone viral on various social media platforms and rightly so because it proves that nothing is impossible for humans, even if resources are limited.

Inspiring video

The video that was shared by Susanta on Twitter has garnered more than 5,000 views and has been liked over more than 900 times. Netizens on the microblogging platform are left inspired by the sheer commitment from the athlete. Susanta shared the video with a motivating caption that gives a message of not quitting despite whatever happens. The spirit of the athlete was acknowledged by the netizens who appreciated his dedication and hard work.

Every great story happened when someone decided not to give up🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VLVGDlAbyl — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 6, 2020

Its amazing what we can achieve if we put our mind and heart to it!! — Azim Sayyad (@AzeemSayyad13) February 6, 2020

Way to go bro. You are an inspiration to me , you are like sunshine on a dull day. Salute to you and your efforts. — Aman Laxminarayan Goyal (@Gentlewish) February 7, 2020

That's very very inspiring — Shakeel Ahmed Nagouri (@NagouriAhmed) February 7, 2020

Worth it. Brave athlete. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) February 6, 2020

Susanta Nanda shared another video recently where a differently-abled girl can be seen running a race on crutches. In the 18-second video, a group of girls can be seen participating in a race with a girl on crutches. Once the race commences all the girls start running and the differently-abled girl on crutches can also be seen running in her own way to reach the finish line. The video went viral in no time as the courage and mental fortitude of the girl who what trying her best was enough to inspire people.

