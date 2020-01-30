Video Of Differently-abled Girl Running With Crutch Inspires People

A recent video that was shared by Indian Frest Officer Susanta Nanda of a differently-abled girl running a race has been inspiring social media users and showing them that nothing is impossible and it is all in our mind. The video was shared on January 30 and already has more than 2,000 likes and almost 700 retweets.

In the 18-second video, a group of girls are running a race and one girl can be seen on crutches. One the race starts all the girls start running and the differently-abled girl on crutches is also seen running in her own way to reach the finish line. Take a look at the original video below-

Impossible is just an opinion 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/K1WJMb2Y8X — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 30, 2020

Netizens all hearts

Social media users found the video inspirational after seeing the courage and mental fortitude of the girl who what trying her best. Some also found the video humbling

Wow ! Wow! Wow!! god bless this girl! She’s already a winner in life ! and kudos to the parents for raising her like this !!! ❤️❤️❤️👍👍👍👏👏👏 — Yasar Khan (@yasar50) January 30, 2020

Win r lose is all part of game, but it's all about doing it with all your capabilities... Thank you girl for being all the inspiration... — Ravi Shanker (@rshanker12) January 30, 2020

No words to express the courage of the child. No doubt that the child will achieve her goal. Prayers to almighty to give strength to child to overcome all the pains.🙏 — Kannan Narayanan (@Narayka1) January 30, 2020

There every child is physically fit

But this kid physically & mentaly fit👌 — prasenjit chakraborty (@prasenj52734714) January 30, 2020

Beautiful. Humbling. Thank you. Nothing is impossible. For me, she came first. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) January 30, 2020

It's good to be reminded of our privileges from time to time. Humbling video. — Gargee Deshpandé (गार्गी देशपांडे) (@jarjee14) January 30, 2020

I salute her spirit. She is the real winner.🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏👌👌 — parijat saurav anand (@SauravParijat) January 30, 2020



