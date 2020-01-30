The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Video Of Differently-abled Girl Running With Crutch Inspires People

Rest of the World News

Video of a differently-abled girl running a race has been inspiring social media users and showing them that nothing is impossible and it is all in our mind.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A recent video that was shared by Indian Frest Officer Susanta Nanda of a differently-abled girl running a race has been inspiring social media users and showing them that nothing is impossible and it is all in our mind. The video was shared on January 30 and already has more than 2,000 likes and almost 700 retweets.

In the 18-second video, a group of girls are running a race and one girl can be seen on crutches. One the race starts all the girls start running and the differently-abled girl on crutches is also seen running in her own way to reach the finish line. Take a look at the original video below-

Netizens all hearts

Social media users found the video inspirational after seeing the courage and mental fortitude of the girl who what trying her best. Some also found the video humbling

Read: Oprah Winfrey Birthday: Inspirational Quotes Of The 'Queen Of All Media'

Read: 'Inspirational& Energetic'; Fadnavis Remembers Bal Thackeray On His 94th Birth Anniversary

 

 

 

 

 

Read: Mohamed Salah's Impressive Body Transformation From 2013 To Now Is Inspirational

Read: Tupac's Inspirational Quotes Will Help You Have A Positive Approach Towards Life


 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA