Rebel Wilson Looks Gorgeous In Her Recent Pics From Her Trip To Disneyland

Rebel Wilson is an Australian actor, writer and producer who is famous for her work in Pitch Perfect, Isn’t It Romantic and other Hollywood films. Rebel Wilson has a huge fan following and is popular among her fans for portraying comic characters. Rebel Wilson was recently spotted at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on February 16, 2020.

Rebel Wilson's photos from her visit to Disneyland

Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey has been well known among her fans. In recent pictures of the actor, she showed off her amazing slimmed-down figure. Rebel Wilson was spotted at Disneyland where she was seen in a casual look as she sported a pair of skinny leggings with leather details that showed off her toned legs. She paired it up with a long-sleeved black t-shirt and fresh white sneakers. The actor was seen carrying a pair of sunglasses and a baseball cap, which she had accessorised with Minnie Mouse ears and was seen carrying a black leather backpack.

Rebel Wilson's photos on Instagram

According to reports from various media portals, the star was accompanied by her group of friends, including hairstylist Nicole Leal. The group along with Rebel Wilson were shown around the park by a VIP tour guide. As reported by leading media portals, Rebel Wilson made sure to check out the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey

Rebel has been flaunting her slimmed-down figure in recent weeks. She had taken the internet by storm when she had arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party this time. According to some fashion critics, she stunned everyone in a fitted floor-length hot pink dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Actor Rebel Wilson had declared this year that staying in shape was her top 2020 resolution. The actor was seen keeping her fans updated with her fitness regime and going out for walks, avoiding junk food and keeping herself hydrated. She was seen posting pictures in athleisure wear.

