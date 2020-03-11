Japan: Disneyland Tokyo To Remain Closed Until Early April Amid Coronavirus Fears

Disneyland Tokyo and the DisneySea announced on March 11 that their parks will remain closed through early April. According to sources, the decision was taken over fears over the outbreak of Coronavirus. The announcement by the park comes just after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a 10-day extension to the preventive quarantine measures taken in lieu of the disease.

To remain closed

Abe also announced that major events that were scheduled for the near future would be cancelled, delayed or scaled back. As per reports, Oriental Land has also delayed the openings of new zones and attractions that were scheduled for April 15 to Mid-May. Oriental Land had originally closed the park on February 29 and had planned to re-open it on March 16.

According to reports, the company released a statement where they said, while they had planned on reopening the park early April, they decided to delay it and make an announcement at a later date. As per reports, Disneyland Tokyo and Oriental Land receive more than 30 million visitors each year which includes school children as well. They are one of the most popular destinations for tourists in Tokyo.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made a nationwide plea to the public for help in trying to halt the spread of the virus. Abe has urged schools to close all the way through April and encouraged businesses to ask employees to work from home.

Japan has a total of 587 reported cases of coronavirus and has had 12 deaths. A total of 102 people have recovered from the virus in Japan. The deadly new coronavirus that has rapidly spread across the globe has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. The virus has globally affected 119,292 thousand people and is responsible for over 4,000 deaths worldwide.

