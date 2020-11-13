Israeli embassy hosts virtual Diwali celebration with spectacular performances by singers

With the festival of Diwali around the corner, the Israeli embassy in India hosted a virtual celebration which featured a musical performance by artists from both the nations. The online meeting which took place via zoom on November 13 was opened by the Deputy Israeli Ambassador to India, Rony Yedidia Clein and featured mesmerizing performances by Indian singer lucky Ali and his Israeli counterpart Liora Itzhak. In addendum, the celebration which marked the epitome of friendship between the two states also included a virtual tour of the market in Ramla along with a visit to a synagogue of Indian immigrants in Israel.

Read: Rishi Sunak Lights Diwali Diya At Downing Street For First Time In British History | WATCH

The performance by the two singers symbolized the “special connection” between two nation, the embassy in a statement said. It further recorded that Ali, who visited Israel and “fell in love” with the country, recently recorded an album with Israeli singer Eliezer Butzer. Referring to the Israeli musician, they added that Itzhak, on the other hand, was a singer of Indian descent and was currently making music that combines Israeli with Indian music.

Read: Vienna Attack: Embassy In Austria Assures Safety Of Indians, Asks To 'exercise Caution'

The special broadcast, which was aired live on Facebook, ended with Liora's visit to Tandoori Restaurant, and a meeting with the Ambassador of Indian Food in Israel, Rina Pushkarna. In the video, they could be seen raising a glass of the Indian drink, lassi, “for the brotherhood between the people and in honour of Diwali and Hanukkah”.

“It was a lively evening of excellent music, conversation and exchange of ideas between the two singers. The holidays of Diwali and Hanukkah are similar in that they both symbolize the victory of light over darkness and are celebrated by lighting oil lamps or candles," the embassy was quoted saying by ANI.

Read: Indian Embassy In US To Accept Online Applications For Visa Services Through VFS Global

Read: Rishi Sunak Lights Diwali Diya At Downing Street For First Time In British History | WATCH

Diwali in UK

Indians across the world have begun Diwali celebrations. Earlier in the day, a video showing UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak lighting diyas at his official residence in London surfaced. The Indian origin minister, who has occasionally been filmed using Hindi and Punjabi words, was seen coming out of Number 11 on the Downing Street and placing earthen lamps outside his door. A 50-second video clip of the same was shared on Twitter by Indians in London Group.

(with inputs from ANI)