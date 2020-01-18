This DIY Manual Kit Helps You Convert Cycles Into Jet Skis

An Italian company has come up with a DIY (Do it Yourself) kit which transforms cycles into man-powered jet skis. The Shuttle Bike Kit is priced at €1,399 including VAT. The kit contains two bright yellow pontoons, which helps riders to float. A propeller is fixed into the front wheel which provides thrust to the shuttle bike, according to the reports. As the propeller is being fixed to the front wheel, the gears of the bike remain functional and its steering can be handled from the handlebars.

READ: Kartik Aaryan Gets His Mother A Swanky Convertible Mini Cooper; Shells Out The Big Bucks

Shuttle bilke can be carried in backpack

The shuttle can sustain a maximum speed of 7mph (miles per hour) and an average velocity of 4mph, in terms of speed. Administration and sales manager at SBK Engineering, Gabriele Perotti said that the shuttle bike can be carried in a backpack and can be conveniently functioned due to both propeller and handlebar being placed on the front of the vehicle. According to the reports, Gabrielle Perotti claimed that fitting the specialist components won't affect the everyday use of the cycle. He added that the propellers the pontoons can be detached in less than 15 minutes.

SBK Engineering Co., Ltd. operates as an engineering and manufacturing company. The Company offers components, mechanisms, and test systems for tape memory mass data storage. SBK Engineering serves customers in South Korea, Malaysia, and the United States.

READ: Student Converts 35-year-old Campervan Into Her New Home To Avoid Rent, Bills

Woman converts mobile food truck into a shower truck

A woman turned a mobile food truck into a shower truck known as ''Shower Power Mobile Shower Unit'' for homeless. According to an international media outlet, the vehicle, complete with a new paint job of blue bubbles, includes a privacy door, hot and cold water, body soap, shampoo, a sink and a mirror. Teresa Renkenberger with Flowood Realtor started making the unit available with free hot showers for homeless in downtown Jackson with a hope to increase the frequency and travel to other areas as well.

READ: US: Woman Converts Food Truck Into Mobile Shower Unit For Homeless

READ: US: Woman Converts Food Truck Into Mobile Shower Unit For Homeless