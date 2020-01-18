Kartik Aaryan Gets His Mother A Swanky Convertible Mini Cooper; Shells Out The Big Bucks

Trust Kartik Aaryan to make someone feel special in the most beautiful way. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor surprised his mother Mala Tiwari by gifting her a swanky new Mini Cooper S convertible, in 'racing green' colour, on her birthday. Aaryan took his mother out for a ride in Mumbai and the pictures instantly went viral. According to the Mini Cooper website, the car costs around Rs. 40 lakh.

According to the reports, it was Mala Tiwari's wish to own a Mini Cooper before Kartik made it big in Bollywood. The reports suggest that Kartik could not afford it earlier and therefore now, just a day before the trailer launch of his next film 'Love Aaj Kal', he surprised his mother with the new wheels.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be romancing each other in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal" but their off-screen equation was the centre of attention at a press conference here with reporters asking about their Valentine's Day plans. Rumours of a romance started when Sara, during an episode of "Koffee with Karan", said she liked Kartik and would like to go on a date with him. Soon Ranveer Singh shared a picture of him introducing the two actors and making the heart sign, which was enough to start the Bollywood rumour mill.

When a reporter asked Kartik to finally clarify the status of their relationship, the actor said, "Jab inhone national television pe bola tha, uss time mujhe inpe crush aa gaya tha. Tabhi main phir sharmane laga tha (When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I also developed a crush on her. After that, I felt shy)". "What should I say when you ask such questions. She said it straight to the camera but what should I say. Tu haan kar ya naa kar tu hai meri Sara (You say yes or you say no, you are my Sara)," he joked.

(With PTI inputs)

