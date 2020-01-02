Doctor Saves Dog From Getting Chocked, Internet Lauds Him For His Quick Thinking

Doctor was praised after he saved a pet from being strangled by a lift in Olympus Harbour Island Apartments in Florida on Sunday. The incident which was captured by the building’s CCTV camera has made Dr Mohammed Awed an internet hero. The footage is doing rounds of the internet after it was shared on Facebook earlier this week.

"Thought the situation was too hard"

The clip shows a woman along with her pet dog stepping outside a lift without realising that the leash of her pet is stuck inside it. A few minutes late, the lift door closes dragging the poor canine towards the ceiling. The dog can be seen choking despite the woman’s effort to pull the dog out of the leash. The video further shows Dr Awad passing by. As soon as he notices the situation, he runs to her aid finally saving the poor being’s life. The video ends in both falling backwards afters and the dog is unharmed.

Read: Florida Man Fights Off 8-foot Long Alligator, Saves Dog

Read: Pets Care | Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe Throughout The Winter

Speaking to international media, Dr Awad said he initially couldn’t get it. He found the situation to be too hard but still decided to give it a try with all the strength he was left with. He revealed that the dog had a maximum of one or two seconds left. The video was shared by Dr Awad's brother, Faris, who wrote in the caption: "My brother saved a dog's life." Netizens took the opportunity to laud the saviour. One praised his quick thinking while thanks him for being at the right place at the right time.

Read: Roman Reigns To Take On King Corbin In Unusual 'Loser Eats Dog Food' Match On Feb 14, 2020

Read: Homeless Man Sheds Tears While Breathing His Last, Gives Pet Dog A Goodbye Pat

Recently, in a bid to save his dog, a man claimed to have fought off an alligator who was viciously attacking his dog in Florida USA. A 75-year-old Palm Harbor man said he fought off an alligator after it came out of a pond behind his home and grabbed his daughter's golden retriever, named Osi. Buddy Ackerman said the 8-foot long alligator appeared from a retention pond near his Palm Harbor condominium earlier this week and grabbed the dog while they were out for an early morning walk. He said Osi was in the middle of doing his business when the predator caught him off guard.