Roman Reigns To Take On King Corbin In Unusual 'Loser Eats Dog Food' Match On Feb 14, 2020

Roman Reigns and King Corbin have been messing around with each other on WWE SmackDown for a while now. On the recent episode on Friday, December 27, Reigns had a brawl with King Corbin which helped Daniel Bryan win a vital match ahead of the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble in the end of January 2020. Meanwhile, through a recent advertisement, the WWE has confirmed that on February 14, 2020, the duo will face off on Friday Night SmackDown with the loser having no choice but to be humiliated in front of fans by eating 'dog food' in public.

Couldn’t let Corbin get away after our match last night at #WWETLC but I’m DEFINITELY feeling it all this morning... pic.twitter.com/G9sTPsC3o2 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 16, 2019

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin: The loser will eat dog food

The WWE SmackDown’s live taping will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on February 14, 2020. The official website of the Rogers Arena is advertising for two main events. One of the main events features Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend for the Universal Championship while the other event is being advertised in a strange way. 'The Big Dog' will go head-to-head against King Corbin and the interesting part being that this clash will be a "Loser Eats Dog Food" Match.

Got knocked down. Not knocked out. Corbin’s got a whole world of pain coming to him in a week. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/mBRW5hsy4Q — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2019

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin advertisement on official website of The Rogers Arena

Don’t you 93% feel dumb now? Maybe one day you will learn, I’m the King for a reason. @WWE pic.twitter.com/mnoQg25MNy — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 16, 2019

Earlier in a SmackDown episode a few weeks ago, King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler chained Roman Reigns and covered him in dog food. It was a clear insult which Reigns had to bear besides being assaulted badly. However, this segment was slammed by many on social media. Yet things are set to get more interesting on this storyline till the February 14 episode of SmackDown Live.

