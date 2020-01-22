Dubai Announces Record Visitors In 2019, India Retains Top Spot With 2 Million Tourists

Dubai's tourism industry registered a record of 16.73 million tourists visiting the most popular city in the United Arab Emirates in 2019 alone. According to the Dubai Media Office, India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom remain the top three tourist contributors, with India retaining its number one market status, drawing nearly 2 million visitors in 2019. Saudi Arabia contributed the most among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with 1.6 million tourists last year. The UK, meanwhile, remains Dubai’s third-largest source market, with an impressive 1.2 million British travellers visiting the city in 2019.

Tourism hotspot

According to Dubai Media Office, Dubai tourism chief, Saeed Almarri said, "The strong performances across our diversified spectrum of traditional strongholds and fast-growing high-value segments have continued to solidify the global competitiveness and sustained resilience of Dubai’s tourism sector. This past decade, and 2019 in particular, have delivered unmatched acceleration in Dubai’s stature as a ‘Destination of Choice’ for global travellers assuring advancement towards the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to make it the number one most visited, preferred and revisited global city."

According to data provided by Dubai Media Office, Oman secured the fourth position on the list and second among the GCC countries as it saw a sharp 24.3% spike with over a million tourists visiting Dubai in 2019. Fifth-placed China registered 9,89,000 visitors to Dubai in 2019 at 15.5% year-on-year growth, more than doubling its 450,000 volume from just four years ago. Meanwhile, Russia took the sixth spot with 7,28,000 visitors at a strong 7.4% growth. The United States of America followed right behind with 6,67,000 visitors, while Germany takes eighth place with 5,60,000 visitors. Pakistan and Philippines grabbed the ninth and tenth position with 5,01,000 and 4,77,000 visitors respectively.

