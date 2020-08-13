Dubai Crown Prince Keeps SUV Aside After Doves Nest On It; Shares Heartwarming Video

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently earned praises after he refused to use his Mercedes SUV as he spotted a bird’s nest on it. While taking to Instagram, the crown prince shared the video of the new chicks that hatched from the eggs. The short clip is being widely shared on social media, and the prince, who is also known as Fazza, garnered praises from around the globe.

According to a Dubai-based media outlet, Fazza recently shared another video of his Mercedes cordoned off with red and white tape inside his residence. The Crown Prince reportedly told his staff to stay away from the area so that the birds do not get disturbed. Fazza already has a reputation as an environmentalist and is also believed to be a nature lover. His recent decision to cordon off his SUV just to keep the birds safe further boosted his reputation as an animal lover.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, in the caption, wrote, “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough”.

Netizens call Fazza ‘pure human being’

Since shared, Fazza’s post has garnered nearly three lakh likes and over 1.5 million views. While some internet users praised the Crown Prince, others called him a ‘pure human being’. One internet user wrote, “No matter what your physical appearance when you have kindness in your heart. You are the most beautiful person in the world”. Another added, “You have a heart of gold, who really notices and cares for every smallest being! U just move me by ur actions more than looks and I feel so warm with emotions when I am conveying this to u! Really looking forward to a lot of kindness and warmness! Be this, the kindest man I have known in this current world”.

