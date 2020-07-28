Dubai-based Telangana Man Makes Heart With Fallen Petals, Netizens Floored

A Telangana man Ramesh Rangarajan Gandhi, who lives in Dubai and was recently photographed while making a heart with fallen petals is going viral on social media. The man was pictured in the exact moment when he was arranging the petals fallen from the tree in heart shape by a woman named Nesma Farahat. The candid picture was initially on Instagram by ‘thehappyboxofficial’ handle and later picked up by various media houses, turning the man into a viral sensation.

Missing his wife

Ramesh Rangarajan while talking to the press said that he was missing his wife, whom he loves a lot, and was thinking about her while arranging the petals in heart shape. He informed that he was scheduled to visit his ailing father in India but was forced to cancel the trip due to coronavirus pandemic. Ramesh's picture went viral on social media after a user named Linda Paul shared Nesma's post with 'thehappyboxoffical' who uploaded it on July 19. The picture has since garnered more than 5,000 likes on the platform.

Netizens were quick to point out how everyone is not lucky at the present time of the crisis with some adding that the picture displayed signs of promise and hope. "Not everyone is lucky to be around with their family. Embrace every moment we have with our family and loved ones. This man here he will be blessed with more than everything," one user wrote. Another user commented, "We all need to love and be loved.'

