Dubai Imposes Strict Lockdown To Curb The Spread Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, authorities in Dubai have decided to tighten restrictive measures in an effort to contain the virus outbreak. According to reports, the authorities made the announcement on April 4 as the number of coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates surpassed 1,500. The death toll from the coronavirus in the UAE still remains at 10.

New restrictive measures

As per reports, the movement of people and vehicles will be restricted for two weeks. In addition, only one person from each household is allowed to leave for the procurement of essential goods such as food and medicine. The people working in vital sectors such as healthcare, media and delivery will still be allowed to move freely and supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

While supermarkets and pharmacies remain open, reportedly metro and tram services will remain closed. In addition to a restriction to movement, authorities have also announced that there will be an extension of the sterilization program to 24 hours a day across all areas and communities in the emirate. This was done to protect the health and safety of the community.

According to reports, the new restrictive measures took effect from 8 pm on April 4 and the measures are subject to renewal based on the situation. Authorities have also announced that they will be conducting coronavirus tests in densely populated areas. The decision to implement these new restrictive measures came after UAE reported 241 new coronavirus cases on April 4, which is its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

The UAE has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the Gulf, it is only beaten by Saudi Arabia that has more than 2,000 coronavirus cases and 29 deaths. The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in China last year has Infected 1,202,543 worldwide and killed 64,732.

