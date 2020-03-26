"I Need urgent Help Please," Appeals KRK In Dubai; Concerned Netizens Fire Back Questions

Actor and 'critic' Kamaal Rashid Khan who is in Dubai asked for "urgent help" from Commercial Bank of Dubai on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, KRK, without mentioning the reason seeking help wrote, "I need urgent help pls" which has left the netizens wondering. With few netizens genuinely showing concern for him, others said that he might need a loan for personal reasons or for the sequel of 'Deshdrohi'

I need urgent help pls @CBDUAE! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 25, 2020

Here are a few of the reactions:

OMG what happen — Asimians 💝💝 (@Hajra55516903) March 25, 2020

Kya hua sir? Sab khariyat? — Avishekh Jha (@AvishekhJha4) March 25, 2020

Online thagi karke koi 2 Rs to nahi le gaya...😅 — Uma Shanker💎 (@UmaBarik) March 25, 2020

Loan Lena hai kya — Shazia khan (@missshazia_khan) March 25, 2020

Company jhuti nikli kya 21 din me paisa double . . 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sudheer sid (@sudheer7143) March 25, 2020

Sir first pay your pending emi of 6 months as it's long overdue and interest has piled up — Fariz mo (@Faris74997605) March 25, 2020

deshdrohi 2 ke liye loan chahiye kya — sunil arora (@sunilarora2910) March 25, 2020

In another tweet, KRK mentioned, " I eat approx 15 tablets per day to feel 100% confident that Coronavirus can’t touch me." A few days back, he claimed that he lives in a '100% corona free' house. KRK took to Twitter to post pictures of his house, reportedly based in Dubai. He tweeted that there was no way the virus could enter his house. The 'Deshdrohi' actor even invited people who are looking for a ‘safe place’ to his house.

My home is 100% corona free. Corona can’t reach to my home at any cost. So if you are looking for a safe place then come and stay at my home! pic.twitter.com/DpnWSIuT2c — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 16, 2020

