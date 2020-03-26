The Debate
"I Need urgent Help Please," Appeals KRK In Dubai; Concerned Netizens Fire Back Questions

Bollywood News

Taking to Twitter, KRK on Wednesday, without mentioning the reason seeking help wrote, "I need urgent help pls" which has left the netizens wondering.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Actor and 'critic' Kamaal Rashid Khan who is in Dubai asked for "urgent help" from Commercial Bank of Dubai on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, KRK, without mentioning the reason seeking help wrote, "I need urgent help pls" which has left the netizens wondering. With few netizens genuinely showing concern for him, others said that he might need a loan for personal reasons or for the sequel of 'Deshdrohi'

Here are a few of the reactions: 

READ | Valentine's Day: KRK has unique reason to not celebrate, netizens say 'joke of the year'

READ | KRK invites those who are worried to his 'corona free' house; netizens have fun responses

In another tweet, KRK mentioned, " I eat approx 15 tablets per day to feel 100% confident that Coronavirus can’t touch me." A few days back, he claimed that he lives in a '100% corona free' house. KRK took to Twitter to post pictures of his house, reportedly based in Dubai. He tweeted that there was no way the virus could enter his house. The 'Deshdrohi' actor even invited people who are looking for a ‘safe place’ to his house. 

READ | KRK 'prays' for coronavirus to spread in India; netizens bash him for insensitive tweet

READ | KRK calls Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ show fake, netizens agree

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
